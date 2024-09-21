Headrick recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to the Twins

The Twins have announced a rotation to its bullpen Saturday.

Left-handed pitcher Brent Headrick from Triple-A St. Paul has been recalled following a stay on the 60-day injured list. Headrick missed most of the season with a left forearm strain, appearing recently in four games for the Saints after being reinstated on September 4.

So far, he has posted a 1.93 ERA (9.1 IP, 2 ER) with three walks, eight strikeouts and a .194 opponent batting average. The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games for the Twins in 2023, going 3-0 with a 6.31 ERA (25.2 IP, 18 ER), 10 walks and 30 strikeouts.

In order for Headrick to join the Twins, their right-handed pitcher Ronny Henriquez was optioned to St. Paul. During his most recent stint with Minnesota, Henriquez went 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA (16.0 IP, 7 ER), two holds, four walks and 12 strikeouts in 13 appearances.