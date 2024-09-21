Headrick recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to the Twins

By KSTP
Minnesota Twins pitcher Brent Headrick winds up during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

The Twins have announced a rotation to its bullpen Saturday.

Left-handed pitcher Brent Headrick from Triple-A St. Paul has been recalled following a stay on the 60-day injured list. Headrick missed most of the season with a left forearm strain, appearing recently in four games for the Saints after being reinstated on September 4.

So far, he has posted a 1.93 ERA (9.1 IP, 2 ER) with three walks, eight strikeouts and a .194 opponent batting average. The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games for the Twins in 2023, going 3-0 with a 6.31 ERA (25.2 IP, 18 ER), 10 walks and 30 strikeouts.

In order for Headrick to join the Twins, their right-handed pitcher Ronny Henriquez was optioned to St. Paul. During his most recent stint with Minnesota, Henriquez went 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA (16.0 IP, 7 ER), two holds, four walks and 12 strikeouts in 13 appearances.