Head-on crash in Independence leaves 1 dead, another seriously injured

A head-on crash in Independence left one person dead Friday night, according to West Hennepin Public Safety.

Officials say a Kia Forte was going east and a Hyundai Santa Fe was going west on US Highway 12 near Lake Haughey Road at 10:06 p.m.

One of the vehicles crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the other vehicle, with authorities adding that it may have been caused by a distraction. It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Kia, 32-year-old Destin Michael Ertel from Montrose, was pronounced dead by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The 35-year-old man driving the Hyundai was brought to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

As a result, Highway 12 was closed at Lake Haughey Road until 3 a.m. Saturday.