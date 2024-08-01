Hazmat crews contain acid spill in Minneapolis

UPDATE: At 12:30 p.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department announced it had contained and neutralized the hydrochloric acid.

The fire department says eight people were medically evaluated on scene for respiratory irritation, with one of them being transported in stable condition to the hospital for further evaluation.

Just before noon, the Minneapolis Fire Department announced that its hazmat team had been sent to the 400 block of St. Anthony Parkway to investigate a hydrochloric acid spill.

Fire officials say the hazmat team used neutralizing products on the spill and was working to block sewers to prevent it from entering.

To help with these efforts, the department said it had blocked the streets at Central Avenue and St. Anthony Parkway so crews could mitigate the spill safely.

At 12:35 p.m., the department said it would be clearing the scene and reopening the area.

The cause of the initial spill has not been made public at this time.