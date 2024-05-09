Hazeltine National Golf Club pitches plan for lodging, more courses

Hazeltine National Golf Club planning expansion

Hazeltine National Golf Club is presenting an expansion proposal to the Chaska Planning Commission on Wednesday requesting to build lodging and more courses.

According to the proposal, the goals are to attract more large-scale golf events and promote the course and Chaska as a golf destination.

Hazeltine National Golf Club is planning the expansion in the northwest section of the property.

The club’s proposal includes eight four-bedroom villas that would provide overnight lodging exclusively for Hazeltine members. The plan would also include a putting course and a 10-hole short course.

The construction will eliminate overflow parking, but the plan includes adding more parking in the new development.

The course has been home to high-profile golf events in the past.

Hazeltine leaders outlined in the proposal that this new development could attract even more events to Chaska.

“Whether it’s the Ryder Cup or the PGA Championship. They’ll be hosting the Ryder Cup again in 2029, which is — that’s the first time a golf course in the United States has hosted the Ryder Cup twice,” Kevin Wright, a City of Chaska spokesman.

Leaders will present the expansion proposal to the Chaska Planning Commission in a 5:30 p.m. meeting.

If the proposal is approved Wednesday night, it will head to the City Council later in May.