Hazeltine National Golf Club giving back to the game of golf through The Loop Experience

Some of the best golfers in the world are in Chaska this week competing at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship.

It’s an event that will draw thousands, but a large portion of the proceeds are going straight back into the local community to help grow the game through The Loop Experience.

“It’s super fun. I’ve been playing my whole life,” said Connor Schneider of Chanhassen.

On Wednesday, Connor and many other kids enjoyed a round at The Loop at Chaska as part of the Minnesota Golf Association’s Youth on Course program.

“Through our foundation, to be able to subsidize rounds, to be able to get kids out on the course for $5 apiece, is a great opportunity for them. We hope to get them hooked for life,” said Jon Mays, executive director of the Minnesota Golf Association.

Just up the road from The Loop at Chaska is Hazeltine National Golf Club, where the best amateur golfers in the world are competing.

“Hazeltine National Golf Club is a treasure for certainly the state of Minnesota that brings the world’s best players here,” Hazeltine general manager Phil Anderson said.

Anderson says all proceeds above break even at the U.S. Amateur Championship are being reinvested to help grow the game of golf.

“Our membership has a very unique vision for this event, and it really is to give back to the community,” Anderson said.

A portion of the proceeds is going to Youth on Course, and on Wednesday the Minnesota Golf Association was presented with a check at The Loop at Chaska.

“This is really what golf is meant to be,” Mays said.

Mays says Minnesota has the second-largest Youth on Course program in the country with 20,000 kids.

“This is what the future of golf looks like, in my opinion. It’s access for everyone regardless of background or ability level,” Mays said.

Accessibility is something The Loop at Chaska prides itself on, offering handicap accessible carts.

“It really is creating an opportunity for those that need that assistance,” Anderson said.

As the next generation of superstars takes on Hazeltine this week, it’s members are proud to give back.

A total of five different organizations working to grow the game are going to be out at The Loop at Chaska this week. You can learn more about The Loop Experience and the organizations benefiting here.