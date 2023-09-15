Haunted building in Pine City up for sale

A lakeside property near Pine City is up for sale and with it comes a haunted reputation.

The former tuberculosis hospital built in 1905 and closed decades ago is well known for paranormal activity by ghost hunters.

“People are interested in it,” Judy Scholin with the Pine City Area History Association said. “It’s been vacant forever. I’m not sure what they would do with it.”

In the spring of 2022, the building was on the market for $75,000; now the asking price is $120,000.

Under Minnesota law, sellers do not have to disclose if there’s any alleged paranormal activity connected to a home or building.