Harding High School math teacher earns Minnesota Teacher of the Year award

Education Minnesota has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year!

Early Monday morning, Michael Houston, a math teacher at Harding High School in St. Paul, was given the award.

Houston has taught at the school for 19 years and has also been a football coach at the school for 18 years. He is the 59th teacher to earn the award and has been a finalist twice.

He was chosen by a panel consisting of state leaders in education, business, nonprofits and government.

In addition to working at Harding, he is also an adjunct professor at Concordia-St. Paul, where he teaches math classes to future elementary school math teachers.