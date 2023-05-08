Harding High School math teacher earns Minnesota Teacher of the Year award

By KSTP
Michael Houston, a math teacher at Harding High School, has earned the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the year award.

Education Minnesota has announced its 2023 Teacher of the Year!

Early Monday morning, Michael Houston, a math teacher at Harding High School in St. Paul, was given the award.

Houston has taught at the school for 19 years and has also been a football coach at the school for 18 years. He is the 59th teacher to earn the award and has been a finalist twice.

He was chosen by a panel consisting of state leaders in education, business, nonprofits and government.

In addition to working at Harding, he is also an adjunct professor at Concordia-St. Paul, where he teaches math classes to future elementary school math teachers.