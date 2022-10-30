Hallo-Weekend in full swing in the Twin Cities

Hallo-Weekend is in full-swing in the Twin Cities, and there are plenty of ways for families to celebrate.

Families got in on the fun Saturday at Maple Grove Trunk or Treat. Hundreds came dressed in their Halloween best to trick-or-treat from the trunks of cars.

Trunk-or-treaters were able to rock out on the dance floor, guess the weight of a pumpkin for a prize and get candy from Maple Grove Police and Fire departments.

Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market in St. Paul also offered Halloween fun for families, with pumpkins and family photo opportunities.

Many parents are also teaching their kids about staying safe on Halloween.