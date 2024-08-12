Hair and Beauty Expo highlights importance of hair care for all

The Twin Cities Hair and Beauty Expo returned to the metro this year as the Minnesota professional haircare industry strives to be more inclusive for all cultural backgrounds.

New legislation signed into law by Governor Walz at the end of May requires cosmetology students to learn how to do textured hair to get their license.

The lack of stylists trained to do natural hair has a trickle-down effect on Black and Brown people searching for hair care. The goal is to make sure no one is left without options.



The Twin Cities Hair and Beauty expo honors the creativity of Black hair stylists and barbers and the culture that starts with their crown.



“I want to make sure I take care of my crown,” Tracy Smith, who moved to Minnesota, said. “It’s your crown. We were gifted with this.”



But some say, finding stylists qualified to do their hair texture in Minnesota is a stressful experience.



“That’s the hardest thing to do,” Smith said. “My hair, for me, is everything. If I don’t have my hair done, it is not good.”



A new state law is aiming to make it easier for people with textured hair to find a stylist.



In Minnesota, cosmetology students must learn to work with all hair types and textures to earn a license.



The goal is to make the professional hair industry more inclusive of diverse cultures.



“It just seems kind of crazy that now in 2024 we’re just actually kind of talking about it,” Wilson said.



Wilson explained the Black community is often forced to teach themselves how to care for their hair because stylists are limited.



“Hair is not just hair. It’s about our own being and our self-esteem,” Wilson said.

Minnesota is the third state in the nation to adopt laws committed to a more inclusive beauty industry.