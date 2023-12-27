Guide to holiday returns as some retailers change policies, charge fees

Malls and stores are bustling again, with many shoppers trying to make exchanges or return gifts — but you’ll want to look closely at the fine print on your receipt.

Some retailers are changing return policies or even charging fees for returns.

On Tuesday, shoppers lined up at Mall of America to swap a gift or get rid of it altogether.

“We came here today to return some Uggs and do some shopping,” said shopper Margaret Alie.

The National Retail Federation estimates $173 billion worth of holiday gifts will be returned this year.

For those making returns, they’re paying the price — with patience.

“I don’t like waiting in lines. So if the line is really long, I’ll probably just give up and come back another day,” said Molly Hed, a shopper.

Consumer experts urge shoppers to take a close look at the return policy as some, but not all, may extend through the end of January.

Policies can vary across the board, with 40% of retailers, like JCPenney, Macy’s and T.J. Maxx, charging return fees. That’s a 9% jump from last year.

If you do make the trip for an exchange or return, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

Don’t remove the product from the original packaging.

Bring your ID.

Hold on to the gift receipt.

If you don’t want to make a return in person, there’s always the option to ship it back.