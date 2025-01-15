Group will deliver flowers to widows in Hutchinson area on Valentine’s Day

A heartwarming tradition will continue this Valentine’s Day in Hutchinson.

A group of volunteers will deliver flowers to 200 widows nominated around the city. The nonprofit Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach will surprise people with flowers for the third year in a row.

“It’s really about letting your neighbor know that we are here,” Kayleen Jensen with Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach said. “We remember you. I think it just makes them go, ‘Wow, somebody is thinking of you today.’ The joy on their face just fills your heart. “

“I just remember saying, ‘Who are these flowers from?'” widow Mary Christensen, who received flowers last year, said. “This is wonderful.”

Click here if you want to nominate a widow to get flowers in the Hutchinson area or here to help with the group’s GoFundMe.