Group tours to start at the quietest place on Earth in Minneapolis

It’s known as the quietest place on Earth, and soon you’ll be able to check it out.

Starting next week, Orfield Laboratories in Minneapolis will begin new group tours of its quiet chamber. The company says its chamber can help soothe people with everything from autism to dementia to PTSD.

The tours cost $75. Five people will be in the chamber for one hour; no talking is allowed, and the lights will be off.

“We would like people to have the individual experience of going into a quiet place and observing in themselves the therapeutic benefits,” Emma Orfield Johnston with Orfield Laboratories said. “We’d also just like to give people a moment of peace.”

The quiet chamber at Orfield Laboratories was designed to test the acoustics of consumer products.

