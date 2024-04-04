Group pushing for changes to Minneapolis bridge to prevent suicide attempts

There’s a push to add more safety barriers to prevent suicide attempts at the Washington Avenue bridge, which connects the East Bank and West Bank at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Campus.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS this bridge sees frequent suicide attempts, but now a group wants to be a difference maker to prevent another tragedy.

Kayla Gaebel was a 29-year-old mother of two who died by suicide on the Washington Avenue bridge in Minneapolis last November.

“An outgoing young lady with a whole life ahead of her,” said MJ Weiss, Kayla’s mother.

“All of this was quite a shock when we received that call,” Weiss added.

Now Weiss and the team at SAVE, or Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, are working together to make changes at this bridge.

“We’re seeing anywhere from two to five suicide deaths a year in that location, and it’s far past time for us to take care of this problem,” said Erich Mische, SAVE’s Executive Director.

Mische says the goal is to build some sort of barrier at the bridge like a net, chain link, or plexiglass.

“If you can create railings that are deterrents, that make it difficult to scale that interrupt that process, the likelihood you can save lives increases exponentially,” Mische said.

This group is now working with the University of Minnesota and state legislators to secure what they believe will be a project that costs a couple million dollars.

“Our goal here is to save lives, suicide is an entirely preventable tragedy,” Mische said.

Weiss believes it’s worthwhile to not only honor Kayla but also help others.

“I don’t want this to happen to another family,” Weiss said.

