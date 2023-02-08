Group proposes transformation of Richfield American Legion Post into veteran housing, community space

There could soon be a new future for the American Legion Post 435 in Richfield after the building was forced to close back in 2020 due to financial issues.

Members of American Legion Post 435 have been forced to make tough decisions – their building had served the community since 1957, but they couldn’t keep up with the costs.

“This is where we as a Post would hold our meetings, we would rent out banquet space if people wanted to hold weddings here, class reunions, stuff like that,” said Adam Seamans, Commander of American Legion Post 435.

Instead of letting the Post close down, members came together to save the building and to create an even bigger vision for its future.

“We ran into financial difficulties and then the double whammy with the COVID and everything coming up, it just wasn’t financially viable for us to keep maintaining this building and operating it,” Seamans said.

The group is proposing a full renovation project called Veterans Village 435.

“It’s a multi-use facility that we think serves veterans well, serves the community well and it’s a very exciting project,” Elwyn Tinklenberg, development coordinator for Post 435 said.

The project would include the renovated meeting spaces and banquet halls that the previous building had, but it would also include a restaurant and housing for veterans.

The plans include 200 apartment units, of which 20% would be affordable housing meant for veterans transitioning out of homelessness.

“Housing is a critical need for people in Minnesota, for veterans in Minnesota. And affordable housing in particular, this project provides that. For the community, for the veterans and that’s an exciting part of this,” adds Tinklenberg.

The space would also have rooms reserved for families with loved ones getting care at the nearby VA Hospital.

“We see this as a model that can be used in other communities around the state as a way of keeping the Post active and vibrant in their communities, but also performing their base function – which is supporting veterans in their community,” Tinklenberg said.

The group said this proposal not only brings Post 435 into the future, but it creates housing and living space for the veterans in the Richfield area.

“Post 435 is not this building. The buildings come and go. We as Post, as Post 435, we’re going to endure through this and come back in a much stronger position to serve our membership,” Seamans said.

Legion members say their plan could serve as a model for other locations across the country.

The group is asking the state for $10 million to help fund the project and are also partnering with other private investors.

If the project gets the funding it needs, they’re looking at breaking ground early this summer or possibly this fall.

Their goal is to have units ready for veterans to lease by 2025.