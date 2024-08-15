Group of St. Paul officers are solving crimes and helping teenagers aspire to new heights

The St. Paul Police Department has a group of officers that solve crimes and work to help teenagers find a new path in life, through the ASPIRE program.

ASPIRE stands for A St. Paul Intervention and Recovery Effort, which the police department started eight years ago through a grant program.

“My passion was to always change community,” said St. Paul Police Officer Jim Lee. “To make the community a better place.”

Lee, a 15-year veteran of the department, is one of the officers in SPPD who mentors a select group of teenagers.

ASPIRE helps introduce St. Paul teenagers to career opportunities in the community after high school.

Nearly 20 teens, identified by the officers as kids who could benefit, took part in the police department’s program this summer.

The officers took the teens to different job sites over an eight-week stretch to learn about the construction industry through hands-on training.

The training was part of the MN Trades Academy in Ramsey County.

“I’m not going to lie it’s actually been fun, it’s been a good experiment,” said TyShaun Smith who took part in the program.

Smith, 19, is considering now getting into the construction industry to provide for his family.

Smith said he’s learned more than just the trades over the summer.

“He (Lee) mainly talked to me about how to be a man, how to grow up and be mature,” Smith said.

“It’s very rewarding to see them succeed,” Lee said. “What touches my heart is the difference, the positive direction that they go.”

On Thursday, the teens were recognized at a reception at the MN Trades Academy.