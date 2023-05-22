Xcel Energy holds groundbreaking ceremony for Sherco Solar project

Xcel Energy held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for what is expected to become the largest solar project in the Upper Midwest.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has signed off on the project, which could triple the amount of solar on its Upper Midwest system by 2028.

The site is being built near the company’s existing coal-fired plant in Becker. The company says the 460-megawatt project will provide enough energy to power 100,000 homes once it’s finished in 2025.

Company officials are also asking the state for permission to add an additional 250-megawatt solar project at the site as part of Xcel’s plans to reduce carbon emissions by 85% and retire all coal-generating units by 2030.

A rendering for the Sherco Solar Plant. Credit: Xcel Energy

