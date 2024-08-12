Grand Avenue could get taller and larger buildings under proposed ordinance

It’s street known for small shops and unique character, but now changes could be coming to Grand Avenue in St. Paul.

The St. Paul City Council is considering a new ordinance that could bring taller and larger development to Grand Avenue from Dale Street to Ayd Mill Road.

Currently the city limits building heights of three stories on certain sections of Grand Avenue.

This new ordinance would require all portions of a building above four floors to be stepped back from the street by up to 10 feet.

One business owner hopes any new development would fit the neighborhood.

“You have to be flexible and treat each case by itself,” Rafic Chehouri owner of Gerber Jewelers said. “As long as they keep the characteristic of the new building, the same as the existing buildings, so they don’t clash.”

The City Council is expected to vote on the issue on Wednesday.