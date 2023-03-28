Governor Walz orders flags fly at half-staff in memorial of Tennessee victims

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings until sunset on Friday to honor the lives lost at Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday.

In accordance with a notice from the White House, Governor Walz made the announcement Monday night through a press release.

Six people died in the school shooting that occurred in an elementary school, including three children.

“Gwen and I are praying for the students and families in Nashville as we reel from another devastating shooting in a school – a place that should be free of violence,” said Governor Walz. “We are going to pass commonsense gun safety laws this session to help prevent tragedies like this in Minnesota.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

