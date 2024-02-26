Gov. Walz addresses opioid crisis with community leaders at roundtable discussion

Local leaders from law enforcement and addiction treatment organizations are discussing ways to address the opioid crisis during a roundtable discussion with Gov. Tim Walz on Monday morning.

Live video of the roundtable can be viewed below:

Also set to speak at the discussion are Rep. Angie Craig, Minnesota Addiction and Recovery Director Jeremy Drucker, Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate, President of the Native American Community Clinic Dr. Anthony Stately, Executive Director of the Metro Youth Diversion Center Rashad Ahmed, Program Facilitator for Change the Outcome Hanna Kazempour, and Bridgette Norring, a mother who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning.

The governor’s office said last year, Walz signed $200 million into law to address substance use and the opioid crisis.

This year, the administration says it will spend another $25 million to address the crisis.

The Minnesota Department of Health said it is accepting proposals for several million dollars in grants for opioid overdose prevention.

