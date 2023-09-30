Gov. Walz proclaims Sept. 30 day of remembrance for children who died attending U.S. Indian boarding schools

Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Sept. 30 as a day of remembrance for the children who died while attending United States Indian Boarding Schools.

The day will honor the survivors of U.S. Indian boarding schools and all the children who didn’t return home.

According to the proclamation, Minnesota had 23 Indian boarding schools — 21 of which were directly funded or supported by state or federal resources.

Gov. Walz and Lt. Governor Penny Flanagan stated that they are making sure the impacts of these schools are not forgotten.

Today we honor the survivors of U.S. Indian boarding schools and all the children who never returned home.



We’re committed to ensuring the ongoing impacts of these schools are not forgotten as we work toward a future that Minnesotans can be proud of. pic.twitter.com/IyvCGcdVrm — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 30, 2023

Minnesota had 24 Indian boarding schools – 21 of which were directly supported by state or federal resources.



Today we remember the Native children – our babies – who never returned home to their loved ones from schools here in Minnesota and across the country. pic.twitter.com/2DvL2A6D2I — Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (@LtGovFlanagan) September 30, 2023

The full proclamation can be read below: