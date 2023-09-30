Gov. Walz proclaims Sept. 30 day of remembrance for children who died attending U.S. Indian boarding schools
Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Sept. 30 as a day of remembrance for the children who died while attending United States Indian Boarding Schools.
The day will honor the survivors of U.S. Indian boarding schools and all the children who didn’t return home.
According to the proclamation, Minnesota had 23 Indian boarding schools — 21 of which were directly funded or supported by state or federal resources.
Gov. Walz and Lt. Governor Penny Flanagan stated that they are making sure the impacts of these schools are not forgotten.
The full proclamation can be read below: