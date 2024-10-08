Gov. Walz orders flags fly at half staff in honor of fallen park ranger

A park ranger who died in the line of duty at Voyageurs National Park on Sunday was identified on Monday as Gov. Walz ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

Law Enforcement Park Ranger Kevin Grossheim died while responding to a distress call on Sunday evening.

Courtesy: National Park Service

“While towing the distressed vessel, the NPS boat capsized, forcing the ranger and [the] three individuals being assisted into the water,” said Kate Severson, Program Manager for Interpretation, Outreach, and Partnerships. “The three members of the public were able to swim to safety, but the ranger was unaccounted for. After a three-hour search, the ranger’s body was recovered from Namakan Lake at approximately 3:20 p.m.”

RELATED: Park ranger dies after boat capsizes during rescue in Voyageurs National Park

“Kevin Grossheim was a dedicated ranger and public servant, known for his unwavering commitment to helping others,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota mourns this tragic loss, and requests all flags be lowered in recognition of Ranger Grossheim’s service and sacrifice.”