Gov. Walz engaging with Minnesotans at State Fair

Governor Tim Walz spent parts of the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair engaging with fairgoers about their favorite foods or the key issues they’re interested in.

“Folks are super respectful,” he told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “They say what was your thinking on this or that [during the legislative session]… always very respectful, curious.”

The political scene isn’t quite as active at the State Fair in non-statewide election years. The governor answered our questions about everything from the BCA investigation of a state trooper involved in a fatal shooting to funding for the Southwest Light Rail line to the prospects for sports betting next session.

