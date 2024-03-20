GOP lawmakers propose series of 'pro-police' bills

In the aftermath of the shooting deaths of three Burnsville first responders — two police officers and a paramedic/firefighter — Republican lawmakers say it’s time to support legislation that shows law enforcement they have state support.

“The brave men and women who wear that uniform every day and put their lives on the line to protect and serve, they deserve to have the resources needed to do their jobs effectively,” says House Republican Minority Leader Lisa Demuth.

Several of her GOP colleagues then outlined bills they’ve just introduced to support police, ranging from making it a felony to flee police while driving on the wrong side of the road to stiffer carjacking penalties.

There’s also a bill to allow law enforcement agencies to use some of the $300 million in new public safety funding passed last year to buy armored or tactical vehicles, which is currently not allowed. An armored police vehicle was heavily damaged under a hail of gunfire in Burnsville last month and likely saved lives.

“Our law enforcement is under attack,” says Rep. Jeff Witte, (R) Lakeville, a retired law enforcement officer who authored the armored vehicle bill. “We need to be supporting them. Not just days of the vigils or the incident. Not just at funerals, but 365 days and this would support them.”

Other legislation includes requiring county attorneys to use grand juries if they plan to charge law enforcement officers with a crime.

Another bill is aimed specifically at Hennepin County. It would allow city attorneys to charge a suspect with assaulting a law enforcement officer if the county attorney chooses not to.

None of the bills have much of a chance of passing because Democrats control the Legislature and the deadline is Friday to keep bills alive by passing through at least one committee.