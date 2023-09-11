Golf tournament to be held Monday to honor lives lost on 9/11, flags ordered to half-staff

The ceremony will remember the thousands of people who died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Monday marks 22 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In order to remember those who have fallen, the state of Minnesota will honor the victims.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags at half-staff at all state buildings until sunset Monday night. He’s also encouraging all Minnesotans to observe the national moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Time, which marks the time the first World Trade Center tower was hit.

In the northwest metro, there will also be a special 9/11 memorial service and golf tournament put on by The Front Line Foundation starting at 12 p.m. Monday and will focus on the sacrifices made by first responders during the attack.

Remembrance ceremonies will be held across the country Monday. President Joe Biden will attend an observance at a military base in Alaska as he returns from a trip to Asia.

Meanwhile, lights shined up to the sky Sunday night at the same spot where the World Trade Center towers stood before they were destroyed int he attacks, as a test ahead of Monday night’s ceremony.

2,753 people died in Manhattan alone that day. Since then, 341 members of New York City’s Fire Department have died from ground-zero related illnesses.

“Unfortunately, the exposure of that day and the days that followed during the rescue and recovery efforts have really started to take its toll. My brother was also in the collapse at the time. He has some other debilitating side effects from that exposure as well,” said James Brosi, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association.

Just this weekend, the remains of two more victims were identified.

While Biden is in Alaska, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will participate in the annual observance ceremony in New York.