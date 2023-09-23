Global event aims to get more women involved in aviation

Tens of thousands of people are participating in a global event this weekend, aiming to get more girls into aviation. The event is sponsored by “Women in Aviation,” which said it expects nearly 40,000 people to attend one of the local events.

One of the local events took place at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie on Saturday. Attendees had the opportunity to meet female role models, attend career panels, get up close with aircraft, tour the airport and take part in hands-on educational activities.

“I want to be a part of aviation and I want to wear the cool suits that they have, be in space, see all the stars, be on the moon, and see things up close and find out if there’s really aliens in space,” Amelia Montanye of Eden Prairie told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Event organizers say having skills in science, technology, engineering and math can make a difference in the world, but the aviation industry is only 10% female. Female pilots only make up 7% of pilots in the industry.

“So an event like this is really important for all persons to look at and see, hey, this is a brave, courageous female role, model, potential mentor that I can connect with,” said Mina Carlson/Flight Director.