Girls state basketball tournament begins Wednesday

The girls state basketball tournament gets underway at the University of Minnesota Wednesday morning.

The tournament runs through Saturday, with class 3A and 4A quarterfinals kicking things off in back-to-back games.

In Class 4A, White Bear Lake Area and first seed Hopkins get things underway at 10 a.m. at Williams Arena.

That matchup will be followed by Lakeville North and Maple Grove at 12 p.m.

Meanwhile, Benilde-St. Margaret and Minneapolis Roosevelt will tip-off at 10 a.m. at Maturi Pavilion for 3A, followed by St. Peter and Stewartville at noon.

Class AA will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at both courts located at the U of M, while Class A starts Thursday.

Tournament coverage on 45TV begins Thursday.

While tickets are $11 for students, they cost $17 for adults.

