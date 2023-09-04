Girl fatally hit by vehicle while riding bike in Minneapolis

A young girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle Monday morning while riding her bicycle in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to the 5600 block of Second Avenue South just after 8:30 a.m. on a report of a crash.

There, officers found a girl lying unconscious in the street. The Minneapolis Police Department says she was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Early information indicates the girl was riding her bike from the driveway of a home into the street when a vehicle hit her, police say.

The department adds that the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and started providing aid to the girl, and “no criminality is suspected.”

The girl hasn’t yet been publicly identified. Police also didn’t provide her age.

An investigation remains active.