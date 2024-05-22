Giant education bill addresses literacy, book banning and absentee concerns

An education bill is awaiting Gov. Tim Walz’s signature after it cleared the House and Senate before this legislative session ended.

The bill would boost school funding by $43 million next year and also includes some hot-button issues for many families.

Jessica Bertoni of Edina has mixed feelings about the recently passed education bill, which includes a ban on book bans.

“Each family has their own values and they can guide them according to what they think is right for them,” said Bertoni.

Bertoni believes certain books have no place in public libraries, especially if they aren’t age-appropriate.

However, the bill states, “A public library must not ban, remove or otherwise restrict access to a book or other material based solely on its view point or messages, ideas or opinions it conveys.”

Among other policies, the bill states that districts must adopt a cell phone policy to “minimize the impact of cell phones on student behavior, mental health, and academic attainment.”

Lawmakers also want to address growing absentee and truancy concerns through a pilot program at a dozen school districts.

“We know that absenteeism is a big issue right now. And just kids are not going to learn if they’re not in school,” said State Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina).

Edelson says the state also set out to ease the financial burden on student teachers for the first time. A pilot program of $6.5 million will provide pay to student teachers enrolled at eight Minnesota colleges and universities.

Plus, the Legislature approved required mental health education for students grades 4 through 12. It’s something Bertoni says will make a great impact.

“I have a child with learning disabilities… Tolerance is something that should be happening more,” Bertoni said. “So yeah, definitely, mental health should be part of the school program.”

Edelson says of the $43 million increase in education spending, a big chunk will go toward the READ Act to bolster new literacy programs.

“We know that… only about 50% of our kids are reading at grade level in the state of Minnesota. There’s huge disparities around literacy,” Edelson said.