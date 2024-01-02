Getting healthy in the new year

Many Minnesotans aiming to get healthier in new year

The start of a new year means new goals and resolutions for many people, and one of the most popular resolutions each year is to get healthier.

That means a lot of new faces at gyms, at least for the next couple of weeks.

Life Time surveyed its members to see how people are feeling entering 2024. From nearly 3,000 responses, the fitness chain found that a majority of people are prioritizing their health and fitness this year but aren’t just working out for the physical gains. Instead, more people are focused on the long-term health benefits, like living longer.

The company’s survey also showed that building muscle is the No. 1 goal for people this year.

As for how to get the best results and stick with the new goal, experts say it’s important to be open to change and not be afraid of failure.

“The short answer is you gotta be willing for a lot of people to disrupt routine,” Konnor Fleming, a Life Time trainer, said. Fleming added that it can be good to get outside your comfort zone and doing “comfortably hard” tasks that can be difficult but not unattainable.