GALLERY: Storms blow through central Minnesota, cause extensive damage

Severe storms caused extensive damage across central Minnesota on Saturday night.

In Melrose, high winds left trees torn apart, and also left garage doors and roofs in pieces. Photos captured by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew showed vehicle windows pierced by debris, and the walls of Melrose Metalworks were blown down.

Tornado warnings were issued for multiple cities on Saturday, including Melrose, New Munich, Saint Martin, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, Atwater, Kandiyohi, and Rosendale. Late Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado did damage in Melrose.

Storms eventually moved south and east into the Twin Cities and brought lots of lightning and severe thunderstorm warnings around 9 p.m.

Xcel Energy reported hundreds of customers were without power on Sunday afternoon across the state due to dozens of outages. On Monday morning, that number had dropped to 219 customers, with a total of 17 outages.

In addition, the National Weather Service in Duluth is looking for storm reports from anyone who may have been in the northern part of the state on Saturday, especially those who were between Cass Lake and Walker over to Grand Rapids and Hibbing, and north to both Bigfork and Littlefork.

We're looking for storm reports from yesterday's thunderstorms, especially if you're located in one of those red boxes. Please include what you observed, the time it occurred, and your location. Please be specific. Thank you! #mnwx pic.twitter.com/07RJ4S3QBE — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) August 4, 2024

More storms popped up Sunday night and are expected to continue throughout Monday.

