Fugitive wanted in connection to double homicide in Arkansas arrested in Brooklyn Park

A 19-year-old wanted in connection with a double homicide in Conway, Arkansas was arrested Friday in Brooklyn Park, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Tracey Twain Patton Jr. is in custody at Hennepin County Jail awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

A Hennepin County sergeant assigned to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force had been working to locate Patton for a few days, authorities said.

Members of several federal and local agencies executed a search warrant in Brooklyn Park and arrested Patton. Authorities also recovered a firearm and additional evidence believed to be connected to the murders.

According to Conway Police Department, the double homicide took place on Jan. 21. He faces two counts of capital murder in connection to the double homicide, as well as seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise.