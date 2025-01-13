From the gridiron to the courtroom to bookshelves: Alan Page releases new kids’ book

One Vikings Hall of Famer has a message for kids. Alan Page, a former Purple People Eater and Minnesota Supreme Court Judge just released his newest book for kids.

“It’s been a growing, learning experience for me,” he said.

The book is called “Baking Up Love” and is about a little girl who enlists her grandfather’s help baking for a school project.

“This is based loosely on experiences I have had as a grandfather,” Page said.

Page has long been a proponent of education. He launched the “Page Education Foundation” with his late wife Diane back in 1988, so writing for children is a natural fit.

“For young people, reading and being read to is critical. It teaches us how to think, how to organize our thoughts and is fundamental to learning,” he said.

This is the fifth book Page has co-authored with his daughter. All of the proceeds will support the Page Education Foundation.