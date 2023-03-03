Frey, city leaders urge lawmakers to approve funding for public housing

Minneapolis city leaders are scheduled to talk Friday afternoon and urge state lawmakers to approve funding for affordable public housing in Minneapolis.

After the Senate Housing and Homelessness Prevention committee discusses a bill that would provide a $45 million grant to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and several other local leaders are planning to hold a press conference in support of the legislation.

The mayor’s office says the funding would go toward rehabilitating, preserving, equipping and repairing more than 700 deeply affordable housing units in Minneapolis.

Friday’s hearing will be the first for the legislation.

Check back for updates and video of the press conference.