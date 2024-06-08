Freighter carrying taconite taking on water in Lake Superior after collision

A ship with 22 people on board is taking on water in Lake Superior Saturday morning after colliding with an unknown object.

The United States Coast Guard of the Great Lakes said they received a report that a 689-foot Michipictoen freighter carrying “taconite” was taking on water 35 miles southwest of Isle Royale. According to the Coast Guard, the ship collided with an unknown object underwater, causing water to enter the ship. In response, the Coast Guard said a helicopter and multiple boat crews were on the scene to assist.

Reportedly, pumps inside the ship are helping to remove water, causing the ship to stop listing (tilting) at a 15-degree angle and is now listing at a 5-degree angle. Additionally, there are no reports of spillage.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, taconite is a low-grade iron that saved Minnesota’s mining industry.

This is a developing story, 5 Eyewitness News will provide updates as we receive them.