Former St. Paul funeral home turns into escape room and restaurant

A former St. Paul funeral home has turned into a place of fun.

Last week, an escape room and restaurant opened in the building on West Seventh Street.

The Lodge of Lazarus Crowe escape room added the Hourglass Cafe and Bar, in what was formerly the funeral home’s chapel.

Some say the building is haunted.

“We’ve had a few people mention things, potential ghosts entering the old elevator shaft, things like that,” owner Jamie Fassett-Carman said. “I haven’t seen anything myself but you never know. It’s an awesome building. It’s perfect for what we want to do.”

The escape room is open Wednesday through Sunday.