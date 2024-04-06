Former St. Paul City Councilwoman celebrates 100th birthday

Saturday was a very special day for a former St. Paul City Councilwoman.

Ruby Hunt celebrated her 100th birthday.

In 1972, Hunt was only the third woman elected to the St. Paul City Council.

“I just wanted to do my job in politics and accomplish some of the things I was interested in,” Hunt said.

Hunt is proud today to see an all-female St. Paul City Council.

“We deserve it,” Hunt said. “We have the ability and we’re able to use that ability to bring about good change.”

Hunt also served on the Ramsey County board.