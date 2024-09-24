Former Packers, Vikings quarterback Brett Favre reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis during House hearing

Brett Favre reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis during a House hearing.

NFL Hall of Fame player Brett Favre says he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The former quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets revealed the diagnosis while testifying on Tuesday in front of the House Ways and Means Committee that is investigating Mississippi’s misuse of welfare funds.

Favre told committee members about the diagnosis while at a hearing titled “Reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): States’ Misuse of Welfare Funds Leaves Poor Families Behind”, according to ABC News.

During the hearing, the Hall of Famer told committee members that state officials “failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse” and then tried to blame Favre.

While testifying, Favre said that “When this started, I didn’t know what TANF was. Now I know TANF is one of the country’s most important welfare programs to help people in need.”

He went on to say that he “lost an investment in a company that I believe was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”

