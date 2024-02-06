Former ‘Bachelorette’ star launches foundation to close education gaps in Minnesota

A former reality TV star is launching a foundation to help close achievement gaps in education in Minnesota.

Minnesota native Michelle Young graced screens across the country in the hit series “The Bachelorette” in 2021.

Before she got in front of the cameras, she was a teacher in the Twin Cities.

Now, she’s launching the Michelle Young Foundation to help underserved youth.

“There’s parts [of me] that people know, like ‘The Bachelorette,’ the basketball player and the former teacher,” Young said. “There are just so many pieces that are fulfilling to me.”

Young captured the hearts of people across America as she searched for love as “The Bachelorette,” but right here in Minnesota, teaching was her first love.

“I always knew I kind of had a knack for it and really loved it,” she said.

Young taught elementary school kids in Burnsville and Bloomington before stepping into the spotlight.

“My huge passion is being able to impact, and how can I make an impact with the platform I have now that I’m not in the classroom?” she said.

She launched the Michelle Young Foundation to put education at the forefront of her mission.

The organization will combine both of her passions: education and basketball.

The foundation will serve as a resource for underserved kids to gain access to opportunities through scholarships and afterschool programs like “Homework and Hoops.”



“We’re trying to achieve opportunities for students who don’t get that opportunity both in the classroom and out of the classroom,” Young said. “A lot of the learning and the social-emotional growing is taking place out of the classroom.”



Young explained she’s choosing to use her platform to make a difference in Minnesota for all the right reasons.



“It’s what makes me happy,” she said. “Minnesota is home, and so I wanted to start here. I want to have a worldwide impact.”

Young explained her goal is to have branches of her organization in states across the country.



The Michelle Young Foundation is accepting donations to help carry out its mission. Visit the website to get in touch.