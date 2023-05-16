Forest Lake woman inducted into White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame

Joe Mazan KSTP

A Forest Lake woman received a very unusual honor from a fast food restaurant.

Chris Henry was inducted Tuesday into the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame at the company’s corporate headquarters in Ohio.

Henry was selected after writing a letter to the company saying she bought her home because it was close to a White Castle.

“It was amazingly exciting,” Henry said. “I never in a million years would I thought I would be sitting here.”

Henry received an award and an iconic White Castle blue jacket.