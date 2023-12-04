Forest Lake man leaves behind lasting legacy at a baseball park

A celebration of life was held on Sunday for a Forest Lake man who left behind a lasting legacy on the baseball diamond.

A few decades ago, Corbett Johnson came up with the plan to build the grandstand at Schumacher Field.

Johnson died last month having seen his dream to make a better ballpark come true.

“Corbett was a guy who cared about his community and wanted to help kids,” Forest Lake High School Baseball Coach Kale Henry said. “Corbett was always around. He loved baseball and loved to be around the ballpark and this was something he was very proud of.”

Corbett Johnson was 78 years old.