FORECAST FIRST: Heaviest snow of the season, bitter cold expected this weekend

Our mild winter is about to run out of time and take a big turn toward real January weather by Friday into the weekend.

The first Arctic air of the season is set to hit the Twin Cities this weekend, ending the unseasonably mild winter that has prevailed the past few months.

A winter storm watch will be in effect in the Twin Cities area starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, including Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties. Goodhue County will be under a winter storm warning.

The temperature drop is forecasted to begin Thursday evening, with the possibility of ½ an inch of snow falling by morning and possibly creating slick spots for the Friday morning drive.

Snow is expected to begin falling Friday morning, continuing into the afternoon with about one to three inches falling and impacting the evening commute. Heavier snow is expected in the south and east metro areas.

Another one to two inches could accumulate by Saturday morning, with wind chills lowering the temperature to as much as -15° to -25° throughout the day. Residents should expect blowing and drifting snow with winds gusting as much as 35-40 mph.

Most of the Twin Cities area is expected to see two to four inches by the end of the snowfall, with lighter snow in the northwest area and heavier snow to the southeast.

That wind chill is expected to keep the metro near the -30° and -35° Sunday, with even colder air in west and northwestern Minnesota.