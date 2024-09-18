FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening

Minnesota’s Weather Authority continues a Forecast First ALERT in forecast for Thursday Evening

STORMS: As a cold front moves across the state, storms are expected to develop in the early morning, then again in the afternoon and evening. It’s the afternoon and evening storms that have the greatest chance of being severe. As of now, Most of Eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin remain in a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Severe storms will likely develop along and just west of I-35 Thursday afternoon, and will likely strengthen as they push farther east into Western Wisconsin. Storms should exit the coverage area around or just after sunset.



STORM THREATS: The greatest risk factor is hail. Very large hail of 2 inches in diameter is possible across the slight risk zone. For reference, this would be golf ball sized hail. Damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour are also of concern. In addition, isolated spin up tornadoes are also possible.

