FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible for Wednesday

While Tuesday’s rain has been replaced with sunshine across most of the state, severe weather could creep its way into the forecast on Wednesday afternoon.

A weak cold front is moving across the state on Tuesday afternoon, with a small chance of rain in the Twin Cities. That front lifts back north as a warm front overnight and through Wednesday. This will likely bring some severe storms across Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Through Wednesday afternoon, there will be two areas to watch for storms: one in central and northern Minnesota and another in southwest Minnesota. When the storms begin, they could produce big hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes. This would be from about Redwood Falls to St. Cloud and Alexandria to Brainerd.

