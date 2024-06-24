Forecast First Alert: Severe storms possible Monday evening

Most likely time for severe storms in the Twin Cities is 5-8 pm and with already saturated soils from previous rain, it will not take much to cause flooding, especially in flood prone areas.

A Forecast First Alert has been issued by Minnesota’s Weather Authority due to the possibility of severe storms late Monday afternoon and throughout the evening hours.

According to Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas, severe thunderstorms with hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours are expected. Although storms are possible anytime between 4-10 p.m., the Twin Cities metro area will most likely see them between 5-8 p.m.

The evening drive home could be problematic for drivers due to the possibility of flash flooding, since the ground is already extremely saturated from the rainfall throughout the month of June and hail may also cause water to pool.

Although the risk of tornados is low, Yuhas says the risk is still there when storms first develop.

Storms are then expected to roll southeast toward Rochester, Red Wing, Winona and La Crosse.

Warm and humid conditions throughout the day on Monday will help fuel storms, with high temperatures forecasted to hit the mid- to upper 80s. You can find the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority by CLICKING HERE and an interactive radar by CLICKING HERE.

If you’re able to safely take photos or video of severe weather in your area, you can share them with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS by CLICKING HERE.