Forecast First Alert: Potential for record-breaking heat this weekend, fire danger also possible

Here it is the Friday before the big holiday weekend, and it will start to heat up for the Fair and anything else you want to do outdoors.

A Forecast First alert has been issued by Minnesota’s Weather Authority as record-breaking heat and high fire danger are possible this holiday weekend.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says the highest temperatures will persist on the back half of the weekend, although humidity is expected to remain relatively low.

The latest seven-day forecast shows high temperatures range from 90-100 degrees starting Friday and into Tuesday of next week, with Sunday and Monday currently listed as being the hottest of the heat wave. A few record-high temperatures will be threatened and there will likely be tied or broken records by the end of the weekend.

Fire danger is increased throughout the weekend as humidity will be low and there will be gusty winds. A special weather statement has been issued for Friday afternoon and likely into next week due to the low humidity and breezy conditions, which are expected to include gusts of 15-25 miles an hour.

Cooler weather is expected to move in Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The good news? It won't be humid… pic.twitter.com/7nAEVf0FU3 — Ken Barlow ⚡️⚡️ (@kbarlowkstp) September 1, 2023

