Forecast First Alert: Hot, humid conditions into Monday, storms also possible this weekend

A forecast first alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to hot temperatures and some severe storms possible.

For the first time in more than 280 days, high temperatures will reach the 90-degree mark across the Twin Cities metro area.

The latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority predicts temperatures to reach the lower to mid-90s in the state on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as well as extremely humid conditions, prompting the team to issue a Forecast First Alert. Heat indices are expected to reach near 100 degrees all three days.

It's now been 283 days since our last 90-degree temperature (Oct 1st)…the first 90 of the year is just days away. Forecast First Alert days mean something significant is expected. This weekend, it's for the heat (index) and possible isolated severe thunderstorms late/evening each day.

While at home, drink water and eat cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads, and also bathe using cool water. Keep rooms well-vented, and don’t direct the flow of portable fans toward you if the room’s temperature is over 90 degrees, since blowing air is more likely to dehydrate you faster.

If you have to be outside or away from your home, make sure to wear loose and lightweight clothing that reflects heat and sunlight. You’ll also need to minimize sun exposure and drink lots of water. In addition, don’t leave valuable electronic equipment such as phones and GPS units in hot vehicles.

You should also check on anyone with underlying health conditions, such as children and seniors, to make sure they’re staying cool since heat is the number one weather killer in the United States.

Anyone in need of options to keep cool in Hennepin County can find a map of places which provide relief. Meanwhile, a map of cooling spaces in Ramsey County can be found.

Pet owners are reminded to make sure to limit their animal’s time outdoors, and to make sure if tethered outside, they have access to water and be supervised. Walks should be kept short, and water should be offered often.

Meanwhile, if storms develop, large storms could also break out and may turn strong and severe, especially during the afternoon and evening hours over the weekend.

An interactive radar can be found. Meanwhile, you can find the seven-day forecast and the latest forecast.