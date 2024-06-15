FORECAST FIRST ALERT: High heat and more heavy rain on the way

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has a forecast first alert in place for Sunday. Father’s Day Sunday looks to be mainly dry. The caveat: It will be hot and humid as highs reach the low 90s for parts of the state.

With the heat and humidity, it could feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s for much of the afternoon, and this is why the National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Into the evening and nighttime hours, an approaching cold front could lead to strong or severe storms developing, but the main focus will be heavy rain potential.

Speaking of rain, Rain chances arrive for the first half of the weekend, and this kicks off yet another active period of daily rain and storm chances across Minnesota. Saturday is likely to be the wetter and more widespread rain chance of the weekend. Even then, it will not be a washout. Saturday starts dry, then chances of showers will increase into the afternoon and evening, with the most widespread rain falling during the nighttime hours.

An isolated strong or severe storm is possible, but the bigger focus will be heavy rain and flooding potential with another 1-2 inches of rain falling for many.

Unsettled and stormy weather lasts through next week, with several inches of rain possible between now and next weekend.