Flurries continue Friday, another round of light snow expected Saturday

Light snow is expected this weekend across most of the metro and areas to the north.

Good Friday morning,

A few flurries are likely today and a few spots may see a quick dusting, but no problematic snow is in today’s forecast.

The bigger story today is the much warmer weather out there today. Temperatures this morning are well into the 20’s – this is the warmest it has been in the Twin Cities so far this year!

Another small storm is on the way late Saturday and Saturday night with another inch or two possible before the snow ends overnight Saturday.

An three day Arctic blast is incoming starting Sunday afternoon as morning temperatures drop from the 20’s early…to around 10 by late afternoon!

Have a great day!

Ken