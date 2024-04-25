Florian Chmielewski, Minnesota icon of polka, politics, dies at 97

Florian Chmielewski’s polka music has had Minnesotans dancing for decades.

The 97-year-old musician and former Minnesota State Senator died earlier this week, according to his family.

“I thought Florian was going to live forever. He was an infectious person. His smile, his accordion and love he gave people was incredible,” said Patty Chmielewski, his daughter.

Starting in the 1970s, the Chmielewski Funtime television show brought polka into homes across the U.S. and Canada. The syndicated show aired for 35 years.

“We were drawing more people than NFL football,” Chmielewski said during a 2015 interview. “All the work we’ve done … putting together shows that have lasted for 70 years for us, it’s been a hilarious and wonder event.”

The family band went on to produce 40 albums.

“The world is mourning my dad. He was known all over the world,” Patty Chmielewski said. “I’m getting condolence from everywhere. It’s overwhelming.”

Chmielewski, from Sturgeon Lake, served in the Minnesota State Senate from 1971-96, including serving as Senate president.

During one impasse during debate on a bill, Patty Chmielewski said her father apparently took out his accordion and played, which helped lead to a vote.

“’Let’s work together and get this bill passed,’ and it did,” Patty Chmielewski recalled. “By God, they went back in, passed the bill, and they all went home.”

Chmielewski was a member of the DFL party.

His family said he was focused on employment, education, health care, housing and veterans issues.

Chmielewski was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and received numerous polka music awards around the world.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Sturgeon Lake.

“My dad always loved a big audience, to see everybody there will be his final performance,” Patty Chmielewski said about the funeral being planned. “He’ll be so happy.”