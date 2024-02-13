Flight attendants to hold Worldwide Solidarity Picket at MSP Tuesday

Flight attendants from different airlines are joining forces Tuesday to call for higher wages and an end to sexism as part of a global picket across the United States and the United Kingdom.

The demonstration at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is being organized by the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees (MAPE) at more than 30 airports, with 100,000 flight attendants expected to participate.

The organization says flight attendants across the industry are demanding better pay, retirement benefits and more flexible schedules.

MAPE says legacy sexism in the industry has devalued the flight attendant occupation and that it “must be stamped out and replaced with the true value of our work.”

The flight attendants are from several different airlines, including Alaska, Air Wisconsin, United, Omni, American, Southwest, Frontier, PSA, and Mesa.

Union members say two-thirds of flight attendants in the country are currently in contract negotiations with these airlines, as unions say they want flight attendants to be paid for all the time spent working. Labor leaders say most flight attendants are not compensated for time spent waiting between flights or boarding the plane.

Another concern fueling Tuesday’s picket is the danger of unruly passengers as incidents have been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flight schedules aren’t expected to be impacted by Tuesday’s demonstrations.

If a strike happens, it will need to be authorized by federal mediators.

Parties are expected to continue negotiations next month.